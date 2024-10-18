Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,629.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,130 shares of company stock worth $1,212,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.