Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.