Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluent

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluent stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fluent worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.