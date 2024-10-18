Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.05. 12,881,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,307,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

