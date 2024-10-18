Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

FWONK opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.04.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

