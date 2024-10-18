Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 763,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,580.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,365.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 3.4 %

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 677,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,654. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

See Also

