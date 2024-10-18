FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 107916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

FOX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 912,250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663,089 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in FOX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

