Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

