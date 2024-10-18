Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,208,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,597,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

