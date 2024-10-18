Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 308.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

