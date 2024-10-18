Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Frequency Electronics makes up 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 1.46% of Frequency Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.