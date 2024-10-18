Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.53.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Freshpet by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.29 on Friday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

