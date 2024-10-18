Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 669.82 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 669.82 ($8.75), with a volume of 1002994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.50 ($8.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 560 ($7.31) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 576.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 575.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

