Frontier Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Frontier has a market cap of $7.85 million and $674,409.94 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,318,078 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

