FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

