FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

FJAN stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

