Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $245,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 321.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,794.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,286.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,317.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,934.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

