Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $245,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 321.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,794.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,286.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,317.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,934.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
