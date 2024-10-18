Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $219,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

