FY2024 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Reduced by HC Wainwright

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

NovoCure Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 31.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.