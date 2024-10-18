FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:RCI Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.17.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.