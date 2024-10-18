Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $460.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

IT stock opened at $532.43 on Monday. Gartner has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $535.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

