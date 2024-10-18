GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. Equities analysts predict that GDS will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GDS by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 438,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $429,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

