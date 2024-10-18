GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

