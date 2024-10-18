General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $201.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $192.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

