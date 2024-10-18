Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 2.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 63,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 220.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 80,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. 44,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,265. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.