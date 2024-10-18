Gevo’s (GEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 428.30% from the company’s current price.
Gevo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.98.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 61.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
