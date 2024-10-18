Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 161.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

