Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
