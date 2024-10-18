Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $621.77 million, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 78.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 520,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 115,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

