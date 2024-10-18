Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 31,751,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 85,961,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

