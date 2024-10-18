Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,757 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $251,429,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,681,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after buying an additional 654,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $17,945,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $53.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

