Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

