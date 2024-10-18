Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 159,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 326,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

