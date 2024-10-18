Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after acquiring an additional 598,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,073,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,995 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS PTLC opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

