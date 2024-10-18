Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,394.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,962.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,815.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

