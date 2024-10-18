Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $182.40 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

