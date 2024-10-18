Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,468 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 86,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NVO opened at $118.22 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $530.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.