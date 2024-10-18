Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

