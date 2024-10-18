Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $919.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

