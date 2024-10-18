Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) versus Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Financial Analysis

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalink Investment and Kayne Anderson BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A N/A $1.32 million ($0.16) -70.94 Kayne Anderson BDC $96.51 million 11.75 $77.07 million N/A N/A

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Globalink Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globalink Investment and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Globalink Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -1.76% 0.38% Kayne Anderson BDC 52.29% 11.79% 6.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Globalink Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

