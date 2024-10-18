Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Decreased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 249.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 65,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

