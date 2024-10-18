GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $164.42 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.