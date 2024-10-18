Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 542,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 933,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GOGO

Gogo Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of $889.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.