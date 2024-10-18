Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 27,172 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average of $464.48. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

