Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $601.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $573.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

