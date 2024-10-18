Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 9,102 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

