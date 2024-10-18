Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,122 Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,191.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
