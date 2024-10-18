Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

