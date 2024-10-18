Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 3,736 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 185.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $193.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

