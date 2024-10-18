Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.13.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.